First line of the Skopje city rail will begin operating in September

Sinisa Ivanovski, head of the Macedonian Railroads, announced that the first line of the Skopje intra-city rail will begin operating in September.

The 25 kilometers line will connect Zelenikovo, south-east of Skopje, with the main railroad station in the city center. It’s an existing track that is used for national and international trains, but was never put into use for local public transit. The public company placed concrete or new wooden tracks in sections of the line and did extensive testing that determined that trains can reach speeds of 80 kilometers per hour.

Work is also preparing on the two other sections, from the central railway station to Ilinden – in the north-east, and Gjorce Petrov and Volkovo in the north-west.