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23.05.2026
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Saturday, 23 May 2026

Nikoloski: Macedonia will open the doors for construction of large data centers

Economy

23.05.2026

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski announced today that Macedonia will bring in investors into large data centers to build up its digital infrastructure.

According to Nikoloski, changes are being prepared in the laws on spatial planning and construction to support the construction of large scale data centers.

With the development of artificial intelligence, the data centers are becoming a necessity. Macedonia must conduct a smart policy and bring in investors in this field, said Nikoloski, adding that such investments will bring in new jobs and GDP growth.

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