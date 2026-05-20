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21.05.2026
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Thursday, 21 May 2026

Albanian Ambassador to Macedonia given protest note over his statements

Macedonia

20.05.2026

The Foreign Ministry summoned Albanian ambassador to Macedonia Denion Meidani to deliver him a verbal note after his comments regarding the recent protests organized by DUI. Meidani, who is seen as supportive of DUI’s actions and positions, made comments praising the protesters – some of whom arrived from Albania.

Meidani sent his deputy to the Foreign Ministry to receive the note, which condemned his actions and statements as being “borderline interference in the internal affairs of Macedonia”.

Bilal Kasami, co-leader of the ruling VLEN party, said that “the Ambassador should do more to represent the Albanian citizens and protect their rights, rather than favoring some political groups”. Arber Ademi from DUI, on the other hand, praised ambassador Meidani.

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