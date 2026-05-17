Mickoski: extended energy measures mean that we will continue to have the cheapest gas in the region

The decision to keep the reduced VAT tax and import duties for gas until June 1st means that we will continue to have the cheapest fuels in the region, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski. The Prime Minister said that the decision was made yesterday at an online meeting of the Government.

With all the risks and challenges that the world is facing, the greatest global energy crisis as declared by the President of the World Energy Community, we as a country managed not only to provide the lowest fuel price, but also to offer it to our neighbors, as people from all sides come to us to buy fuel, said Mickoski.