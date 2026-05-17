Orban: Magyar it talking nonsense, my Government strengthened Hungary

Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the right wing opposition will have to reorganize in a strong political movement, to counter the changes enacted by the Brussels approved Government.

Hungary has no migrants, our country is the safest in Europe, we have a system to support the families, we began to grow the economy at the second highest rate in the EU, our industry and spending are on the mend, national debt is significantly lower than it was in 2010. If the new Government keeps the course, rejects change of direction, it can be successful. But, I have to say, the early signs are worrying, Orban said in an interview with Magyar Nemzet.

The former Prime Minister dismissed claims from the new Prime Minister Peter Magyar, that the country is “plundered”.

Magyar is takling nonsense. The national Government did not rob Hungary, but strengthened it, said Orban.

According to Orban, Hungary now has a liberal Government and a national minded opposition, and that the task of the right wing will be to preserve the achievements. Orban said that the winners in the elections were supported by the Soros network, Brussels and Ukraine, especially after his Government opposed Ukraine’s EU membership. “It was also the multinational corporations, who we taxed to the tune of 16 trillion forints in these past 16 years – money that we gave to the Hungarians. These four powers coordinated their actions and supported Tisza”.

The elections were decided by a high turnout and young voters. “The political culture of the young voters resembles that of Western Europe. It will take the full knowledge and capacity of the intellectual right wing to decipher this”, said Orban, referring to the high levels of support for the Tisza party among the young voters.