International experts determine that nine heart patients were subjected to unnecessary surgeries

The review conducted by a special commission concluded that nine patients were subjected to unnecessary heart interventions. The patients survived and were traeted in the two Skopje public cardiology clinics, in the Stip hospital, the 8th of September hospital, and three private centers – Kardio Art from Stip, the Zan Mitrev hospital and the Acibadem Sistina hospital in Skopje.

Healthcare Minister Azir Aliu said that the investigation was conducted in 20 instances, and was launched after esteemed cardiologist Sasko Kedev warned about cases of abuse, and unnecessary treatment that was done to syphon funds from the public coffers and from the patients.

The commission held 16 meetings and thoroughly reviewed 20 cases, and in 13 it found suspicions about unnecessary surgeries or prescribed surgeries, said Minister Aliu, adding that doctors from Italy and Slovenia helped review the cases. The foreign specialists found that in four of the 13 initial cases the prescribed treatment was justified, while in the othernine instances – “some aspects of the treatment were below the expected professional standards and could have had a negative impact on the clinical outcome”.