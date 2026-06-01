Mickoski: the budget remains stable

The budget is in excellent condition, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski who, speaking at the Western Balkans Sustainable Development forum, added that the reduction of the fuel VAT tax and import duties did not affect the budgetary stability.

We are surpassing the projections we had at the beginning of the year. I have bad news for those who thought that the energy crisis will give them a political opportunity. The budget is in an exceptionally good form, said Mickoski.

The Prime Minister said that some of the VAT fuel taxes are going back to 18 percent, while the import duties will be kept lower, which should keep the gas prices stable, and lowest in the regoin.