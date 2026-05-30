Croatian Prime Minister Plenkovic says that he understands Macedonia’s position in the dispute with Bulgaria

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said that he understands the Macedonian position that the country must have guarantees from the EU about its accession talks before it considers the Bulgarian demand for amending of he Constitution.

I think it is a reasonable position of the Macedonian Government and of Prime Minister Mickoski. You know how they say, once bitten, twice shy There were situations in the past when all was considered to be resolved, but then suddenly new and new challenges and preconditions were made. The current Government, in a way, inherited the 2022 agreement when France chaired the European Council and tried to be constructive, but the solution is objectively taxing for all political factors in Macedonia. I am not surprised by this position, which I find to be correct and articulated – that if something is agreed, we should not have new obstacles in a year and that we will again have to make major legal changes or changes to the Constitution, said Prime Minister Plenkovic.