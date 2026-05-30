Mickoski: we will not move a milimeter until Bulgaria also delivers

Good neighborly relations are a two-way street. You can’t dance alone – you either dance with a partner or you don’t have a partner. I am concerned about the beginning of the new government in our eastern neighbor, but I hope that over time, reason and common sense will prevail, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, after the tense initial comments coming from Bulgaria about the dispute with Macedonia.

I am aware that they have many internal problems. I see that they will probably be the first country to have to implement measures proposed by the European Central Bank, because they forged and falsified the budget deficit reports. They have big problems with inflation, with the economy in general, so maybe now they are looking for a new topic, and the best topic is radicalizing the Macedonian issue. But we are patient, we will work and we will win like the many times we have won in history, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in Belgrade.

Responding to a journalist’s question, Mickoski reiterated that Macedonia is constantly offering solutions.

We are offering solutions all the time. Sofia has other agreements in the past that, that it unfortunately does not respect, such as, for example, the signed resolution on the protection of human rights. And they have at least 14 judgments from the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, and they do not implement them. And yet they will tell us that “we are the ones who want to come to the club where they are”. That is blackmail and bullying. If we believe and stand by the European values, then we should believe and stand by them. As long as I am Prime Minister, until we see something delivered from them, we will not move a millimeter, Mickoski emphasized.