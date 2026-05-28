Ahmeti asks US congressman Self to help him advance his agenda

DUI leader Ali Ahmeti met with US congressman Keith Self in Pristina today, and asked him to intervene in the latest DUI pet issue – the language in which the bar exam is taken in Macedonia. The recently elected pro-Trump Texas Republican is becoming a new face of the Albanian lobby in Washington.

I expressed to the American congressman our concern and the seriousness of the attacks against the official use of the Albanian language in Macedonia, as well as our positions on this issue. In that regard, I also informed him of our position on the introduction of the Badinter rule in the Constitutional Court, as a mechanism for protection against majoritarianism in an important institution that has recently turned into a source of crisis and inter-ethnic tensions. At the meeting, I also discussed the continuous attacks by the Government and other institutions on the rights of Albanians arising from the Ohrid Agreement, said Ahmeti’s coalition partner Zijadin Sela who also attended the meeting.