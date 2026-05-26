Linked infrastructure projects between Macedonia and Croatia

Following the signing of a strategic partnership agreement, Macedonia and Croatia will begin a process of infrastructural and economic cooperation, beginning with the fast Corridor 10 railroad line, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski.

He have long standing, and I would say brotherly cooperation with Croatia. VMRO-DPMNE and HDZ have many years of partnership as parties and we are both members of the European People’s Party, that brings us additionally closer, said Nikoloski, pointing out that Croatia and Switzerland were the first countries to come to Macedonia’s help when the country faced a significant problem with the Schengen visa rules for our truckers.

We have a large business delegation here in Ohrid – the strongest companies from both countries are here. We are very glad that Croatia announced a major investment cycle including the Corridor 10, where we are also beginning to work. Croatia will build a fast railroad line on this corridor from the border with Serbia, to Slovenia, worth some 2.2 billion EUR, similarly as Macedonia will build a fast railroad line from our border with Greece to Serbia, also worth two billion EUR. This will give added value to our corridor and will include more freight and faster train lines, said Nikoloski.