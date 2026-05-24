The patience is at an end, Mickoski tells the judiciary

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski warned today that he is losing patients with the delays in the fight against serious corruption. His comments come as a politically linked senior prosecutor is trying to sabotage a major investigation into an oil procurement scandal.

The fight against corruption and securing justice is an important topic. I understand the impatience and disatisfaction among the public who is more and more losing patients in the delivery of justice. I must say that I am not fully satisfied and I believe that we could do much better, with faster results. Don’t for a moment think that I don’t see the people who laugh at justice and think themselves invincible. They are the loudest critics of my Government and are frauds in new disguises who count on segments of the prosecution that keeps coming up with excuses. I tell them that the patience is at an end and that the justice will reach them, said Mickoski.

The Prime Minister added that the files of the prosecutors are filled with cases that indicate clear corruption and that the prosecution must begin to act faster. “I did not enter into politics to find excuses, but to secure order, justice and the rule of law”.