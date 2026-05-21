State prosecutors expected to re-examine decision to drop charges in the massive oil procurement scandal

ELEM/ESM, the state owned energy company, filed a complaint to the state prosecutors after a massive scandal about procurement of oil during the Ukraine war energy crisis was dismissed by politically linked prosecutors.

The purchase of over 160 million EUR worth of oil, that was found to be unsafe for use, was given to a company linked to DUI member of Parliament Ismail Jahoski. Despite the extensive investigation, prosecutors from a unit led by DUI affiliated prosecutor Islam Abazi, decided to throw out the case. As an excuse they used an interview with an official from ELEM – the company on whose behalf the oil was procured. There is debate whether the official who was interviewed was competent to state whether he thinks that the company suffered financial damages from the contract or not, and whether the prosecutors should have even cared about the opinion of an ELEM official when determining the damage to the public budget.

ESM, formerly ELEM, filed a complaint on the scandalous decision of the organized crime prosecutors in the first instance. Now we expect that the higher public prosecutors wil examine all the facts and make their decision. Let’s wait for them to decide and we will comment, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, who previously reacted with shock that the prosecutors would throw out this case.