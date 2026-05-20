EU countries propose gradual integration of the Balkans

Five EU countries are proposing a new plan of EU membership for the Western Balkans that would include a gradual inclusion of the countries into the EU’s common market, reports Euractiv.

According to the proposal that is reportedly supported by pro-enlargement countries Austria, Italy, Slovakia, Slovenia and Czechia, the Balkan countries would be able to align with the EU rules chapter by chapter and will receive access to the market, which could be withdrawn if the candidate country fails to meet the standards. Different sectors of integration would include transportation, energy, the digital market and critical raw materials. An additional segment of this approach would be a youth mobility plan similar to the one between the EU and the United Kingdom.