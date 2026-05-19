Justice Ministry dismisses demands from Albanian protesters

The Macedonian language is official on the entire territory of Macedonia and is the foundation of the institutional and legal system, said Justice Minister Igor Filkov, responding to the DUI supproted Albanian protests in which the main demand is that the bar exam can be taken in Albanian. The judicial system operates in Macedonian, with the right to translation for parties who do not speak Macedonian, lawyers, judges and prosecutors are required to use the Macedonian language.

It is unacceptable that issues that directly concern the legal system are used for scoring political points and creation of ethnic tensions. The bar exam is performed in accordance with the existing laws and professional standards, and not by political agendas and pressure from the street, said Filkov, adding that the Ministry is open for argumented and institutional dialogue, but will not allow the undermining of the judicial system or the position of the Macedonian language.