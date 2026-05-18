Prosecutor who is trying to sabotage a massive corruption case has deep political ties

Prosecutor Katerina Kolarevic, who shocked the country by dismissing the charges in a massive corruption scandal involving procurement of oil for electricity generation, comes from a family whose members were promoted in the judiciary under the Zaev regime.

Kolarevic, and her superior, organized crime prosecutor Islam Abazi, quashed the case in the scandal worth 167 million EUR, which is the price of procurement of oil during the energy crisis of 2022. The oil was procured by a company linked to powerful DUI member of Parliament Ismail Jahoski.

Islam Abazi is close to DUI – he comes from the same village as DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti. But today, VMRO-DPMNE issued a statement informing that Kolarevic also has deep political ties. Her father, Pavle Markov, was named public advocate in 1998, by the then SDSM led Government. Her mother, Vera Markova, was promoted to Constitutional Court justice in 2004, by the then SDSM – DUI coalition.

The careers and promotions of Kolarevic’s family are not a coincidence, and they are not the result of qualifications or professional development. This is a case of partisan nominations by SDSM governments through different periods of time. Prosecutor Kolarevic, who is close to SDS and DUI, knows full well that she needs to conduct a financial audit to determine the damage done to the public budget by the scandal. Instead, she closed the case using statements from unqualified individuals in the ESM energy company. ESM clarified that the individuals that Kolarevic consulted were not involved in the procurement of the oil. This makes it clear that the decision to end the investigation is not based on legal arguments but is likely well lubricated by profits from the overpriced oil that was procured, said VMRO-DPMNE.