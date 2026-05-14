Top Gostivar judge charged with corruption

Eljesa Aliji, acting President of the Gostivar court, is charged with corruption and had her passport seized to prevent her from fleeing the country.

Aliji is charged that, along with an employee of the court, they took bribes of 8,000 EUR for the judge and 800 for the employee. For that sum, they promised to influence a judge of the court to repeat a case that was thrown out of the court. In a process that lasted since 2023, Aliji initially took 5,000 EUR and then 3,000 more, after she failed in her first attempt.