VMRO: Filipce promotes the Bulgarian positions even though he knows they will only lead to new demands

In a new press conference meant to push Macedonia to accept the Bulgarian demands, SDSM leader Venko Filipce today insisted that the 65 million EUR that Macedonia received from the EU reform program are a failure. According to SDSM, Macedonia could have received over 200 million EUR more, and is lagging behind Montenegro and Albania, even though they received far less from the fund.

VMRO-DPMNE responded by noting that Macedonia leads the other Balkan countries in this round of fund distribution and that Filipce is spreading false news trying to justify his insistence that the Government should accept the Bulgarian demands.

Lies are Zoran Zaev’s and Venko Filipce’s specialty. As special envoy and pawn of Rumen Radev, Filipce is the main promoter of the acceptance of the Bulgarian diktate. Instead of standing shoulder to shoulder with the Government and working to improve the Macedonian positions, Filipce plays the role of the main domestic traitor of Macedonian national interests and our identity, said VMRO-DPMNE.

According to the ruling party, it is clear that if Macedonia accepts the current Bulgarian demand and includes the Bulgarian community in the Constitution, it would only lead to new demands from Bulgaria, and claims on the Macedonian history, culture and language.

Filipce knows full well that amending the Constitution will only open the process of further ultimatums for national and identity concessions from Bulgaria. But he is still consciously entering in this treason and is supplicanting himself to Bulgaria, hoping that it will propel him to power. That will not happen. You take power in Macedonia by winning elections, not by treason, added VMRO-DPMNE.