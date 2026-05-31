VLEN officials discuss possible changes in the Government

The recently unified VLEN party held the first meeting of its Central Board, during which party officials discussed the expected changes in the Government.

A debate was held about the performance of the holders of public office, so that the potential changes contribute to greater efficiency, responsibility and faster implementation of the obligations we undertook before the citizens, VLEN said in a statement after the meeting. Two of its members of the Government – Arben Fetai and Fatmir Limani, are seen as estranged from VLEN.

The party said that its board discussed the achievements so far, the challenges the party faces and the priorities for the coming period.