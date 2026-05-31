Nikoloski: train line between Prilep and Bitola will begin operating in late June

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski announced that starting in late June, Bitola and Prilep will be linked by a local train. Nikoloski added that the highway between the two cities is being built with solid pace and that the first sections will be put in use in a year.

Considering that the highway is being built and that, because of this, motorists are using the old Prilep – Bitola road, we decided that it would be good to start a train line between the cities. We are working hard to prepare the crossings and to supply trains that will enable sufficient frequency for a symbolic price, said Nikoloski.

The highway, part of the large Bechtel project, is proceeding according to the planned schedule, said Nikoloski during his visit to Mogila near Prilep, adding that it will elevate the economy of the entire region.