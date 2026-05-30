“Embassy – A Friend of Cultures” at the Macedonian Embassy in Paris: An Event Dedicated to Film, Music and a Tasting of French and Macedonian Wines

A Wonderful Evening at the Macedonian Embassy in Paris: Macedonian Film, Corsican Music and Cultural Friendship

As part of the project “Embassy – A Friend of Cultures”, an exceptional cultural event dedicated to film, music and intercultural cooperation was held at the Macedonian Embassy in Paris.

In front of numerous guests from the diplomatic corps, art enthusiasts and representatives of cultural institutions, the short film “The Rabbit is Dead” (“Zajak”) by Macedonian director Hanis Bagashov was screened, attracting considerable interest and receiving positive reactions from the audience.

Hanis Bagashov graduated in Film Directing from NATFA in Sofia and has participated in Berlinale Talents, Sarajevo Talents and the IDFA Academy. In addition to directing, he is also active as an actor, while his photographs have been exhibited at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Skopje. In “The Rabbit is Dead”, for which Bagashov is both director and screenwriter, the story follows the challenges faced by a young filmmaker, Eva, as she attempts to realize her first film project while confronting her own personal dilemmas.

The event continued with an inspiring address by Ambassador Igor Nikolov, who emphasized the importance of cultural diplomacy as a bridge between nations and highlighted the role of art in fostering lasting friendships and cooperation. He also underlined the significance of such initiatives as a prelude to the project “Skopje – European Capital of Culture 2028.”

The evening was further enriched by a concert of traditional Corsican music, creating a unique atmosphere of cultural exchange and artistic inspiration. The event also served as an announcement of the Corsican Film Festival, which will take place in Skopje in June in cooperation with the French Institute in Skopje.

Guests also enjoyed a tasting of carefully selected French and Macedonian wines, which further contributed to the spirit of friendship and mutual appreciation.

This cultural gathering once again confirmed that culture remains the strongest bridge connecting peoples and bringing together diverse traditions and artistic expressions.