Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today in Parliament addressed the issue of the bar exam, which the opposition DUI party is trying to use for mobilizing Albanian voters, as the test is taken only in Macedonian.

Regarding the bar exam, if you have read the law, you would know that the language of the exam is not regulated by law but it’s a matter for the Justice Minister. How many ministers from the coalition you support were there? Why didn’t they resolve the issue? You are hypocritical, acting like Temu patriots when you are in opposition. In Government you focus on green environmental agendas, but in opposition you want to create ethnic conflicts where there are none, said Prime Minister Mickoski in response to questions from the DUI faction in Parliament. Mickoski reminded DUI that in their more than two decades they appointed numerous Justice Ministers, and held the post until two years ago, having ample time to make the test be taken in Albanian as well.

Prime Minister Mickoski also said that the ruling majority is finalizing the law on equitable ethnic representation in the public administration, that will put focus on the quality of applicants, and not on the strict percentages. The law replaces the often abused regulations that mandated preferential hiring of ethnic minorities in the public sector.