VMRO calls on Filipce to explain his relationship to a Bulgarian nationalist provocateur

VMRO-DPMNE called on SDSM leader Venko Filipce to explain his party’s relationship with Bulgarian nationalist Viktor Stojanov, known for propaganda activities that declare Macedonia and Macedonians as historically Bulgarian.

Filipce defended the appointment of Rubin Zemon to the Executive Board of the party even after several controversial statements Zemon made to Bulgarian media outlets. Eventually, Zemon had to resign from the party after a public meeting with Stojanov – who posted about the meeting, and then deleted the photo.

Filipce is Radev’s envoy and promotes pro-Bulgarian policies in Macedonia. Today, for the 100th time, he demanded that we must amend our Constitution. It is clear who is giving him his orders, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.

Stojanov has organized events such as placing Bulgarian symbols on Macedonian historic sites, distributed books that declare Macedonia as rightfully Bulgarian, has claimed that the Macedonian nation does not exist and that the Macedonian language is a dialect of the Bulgarian, and for this incitement he was given a four year ban on entry into Macedonia.

These events show how costly can be these games with the appointments in our politics. SDSM needs internal consolidation and not improvised combinations, said former Strumica Mayor Kostadin Kostadinov, who now runs a faction within SDSM, in response to the scandal involving Zemon.