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28.05.2026
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Thursday, 28 May 2026

Optimistic scenario to end the EU roaming charges is at the start of 2027

Economy

27.05.2026

An optimistic scenarion for abolishing the EU roaming charges for Macedonia is at the beginning of 2027, said Information Technology Minister Stefan Andonovski. The comment comes after Macedonia initiated the procedure recently.

It is up to the European Union, it is not up to us. But an optimistic scenarion for us would be to have free roaming starting on January 1st 2027, said Andonovski.

The initiative covers all the Western Balkan countries and it includes an obligation for them to implement four EU directives and regulations.

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