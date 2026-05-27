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28.05.2026
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Thursday, 28 May 2026

Filipce calls for a referendum on the Bulgarian request

Macedonia

27.05.2026

SDSM leader Venko Filipce came up with a proposal that Macedonia holds a referendum on the Bulgarian request that the Bulgarian minority is included in the preamble of the Constitution. SDSM strongly favors this proposal, which is exceptionally unpopular among Macedonian voters, and Filipce wants the ruling VMRO-DPMNE party to also support it without delay.

Hristijan Mickoski can’t by himself decide about our fate. It’s enough. The citizens must decide, said Filipce.

The initiative comes a day after Mickoski, during a joint press conference with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said that Macedonia will not unconditionally accept this request and that Macedonia will not make new concessions on national identity issues.

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