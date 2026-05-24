Macedonia honors Ss. Cyril and Methodius

Macedonia today marks Ss. Cyril and Methodius, the early medieval saints originating from Macedonia, who spread Christianity among the Slavic nations.

Known as Apostles to the Slavs, the sainted brothers began a mission supported by Byzantium to form a Slavic alphabet – the Glagolitic script which was later transformed into the modern day Cyrillic script. The brothers led missions as far away as Moravia and built a large following of scholars who continued their work among the Slavs until Christianity was dominant in central and eastern Europe.