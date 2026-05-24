 Skip to main content
25.05.2026
Republika English Latest news
Monday, 25 May 2026

Macedonia honors Ss. Cyril and Methodius

Macedonia

24.05.2026

Macedonia today marks Ss. Cyril and Methodius, the early medieval saints originating from Macedonia, who spread Christianity among the Slavic nations.

Known as Apostles to the Slavs, the sainted brothers began a mission supported by Byzantium to form a Slavic alphabet – the Glagolitic script which was later transformed into the modern day Cyrillic script. The brothers led missions as far away as Moravia and built a large following of scholars who continued their work among the Slavs until Christianity was dominant in central and eastern Europe.

Related Articles

Sport  | 24.05.2026
Pioneers of FK Makedonija Gjorche Petrov Crowned Macedonian Champions Again – The 2009 Generation Now Chasing the Double Crown
Macedonia  | 24.05.2026
The patience is at an end, Mickoski tells the judiciary
Economy  | 23.05.2026
Nikoloski: Macedonia will open the doors for construction of large data centers