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25.05.2026
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Monday, 25 May 2026

VMRO: SDSM is colluding with a nationalist Bulgarian activist

Macedonia

25.05.2026

SDSM and its leader Venko Filipce are colluding with Bulgaria through their official Rubin Zemon, said VMRO-DPMNE in a statement today. Zemon was promoted as a high ranking SDSM official, only to do a round of interviews and meetings in Bulgaria, including with a hardline nationalist activist Viktor Stojanov who denies the existance of the Macedonian people. Filipce defended Zemon and his actions unil the last meeting which prompted his resignation.

Stojanov’s positions are aimed at denying the Macedonian nation and the uniqueness of the Macedonian nation, while promoting the position that the Macedonians and the Bulgarians are the same people. For his xenophobic comments, Stojanov was marked as a national security risk by the Macedonian authorities and is banned from entering the country, said VMRO spokesman Valentin Manasievski.

Filipce is, therefore, colluding with a person who denounces Macedonia, denounces our identity, language, culture and history, added Manasievski.

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