Mickoski: train lines will give a new, environmentally friendly transport option to Skopje

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski was in Volkovo today where he announced the coming railroad line connecting this north-western suburb of Skopje to the city center. Work on the first of the planned three city lines begins in September.

This project will bring a new, environmentally friendly transport option for the citizens. It will also help the air pollution we face in the winter motnhs. The reconstructed railroad line will allow electric trains to travel at speeds of 80 to 90 kilometers per hour, said Mickoski.

The first line will be the south-eastern one from Zelenikovo to the central railroad station in Skopje. The other two will begin in Ilinden – in the north-east of Skopje and from Volkovo and Gjorce Petrov at the north-west.