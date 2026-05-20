Nikoloski: EU’s Growth Plan decision proves that Macedonia leads the region in terms of reforms

The decision by the European Union to release over 65 million EUR for Macedonia as part of its Growth Plan for the Balkans, proves that we are the leading country in terms of reforms in the region, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski.

I’m glad that numerous lies that were being put up in the public were dismissed with the announcement about the Growth Plan and I’m glad that Macedonia is the number one country in the Western Balkans. This decision reflect reality but it’s also good to see it on paper. This decision reflects the reforms conducted until January. We have new deadlines until June, and this morning we had a meeting with Prime Minister Mickoski with the EU enlargement director Koppman, and I expect that in June we will again be the first in line. The indicators are clear. It’s good that the EU recognizes this and that the reforms bring financial contributions to the budget as well as a better life for our citizens, said Nikoloski during a TV interview.

Half the funds will go to support education and digital infrastructure in Macedonia, and the other half is going to be invested in clean energy, sustainable transportation and human capital development. This is the third such payment to Macedonia under the Growth Plan mechanism, and the payments have reached over 140 million EUR. Macedonia received the most funds in the region, folowed by Albania with 49 and Montenegro with 44.2 million, while Serbia was not awarded any funds due to a dispute over its judiciary.