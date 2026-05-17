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17.05.2026
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Sunday, 17 May 2026

Handball: Macedonia beats Slovakia, secures a place at the World Championship

Sport

17.05.2026

The Macedonian handball team secured a place at the World Championship, after beating Slovakia 38:23.

Playing at the Boris Trajkovski center in Skopje, the home team was dominant throughout the game, supported by the fans. The halftime score was 18:11 and the difference continued to grow in the second half. Macedonia also won the away game, 31:24.

We can be satisfied with the display. We managed to put together a team where the players fight for each other, and do not care who is the best, so long as the team wins, said coach and legendary player Kiril Lazarov.

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