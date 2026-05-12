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13.05.2026
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Wednesday, 13 May 2026

Government adopts legal changes meant to curb gambling

Macedonia

12.05.2026

The Government today adopted changes to the law on gambling, that provides stricter curbs to this practice and its advertising among the young.

The changes provide that gambling sites must be at least 500 meters away from schools. Sports betting places that are closer to schools from this distance will be banned from any electornic forms of gambling.

Gambling companies will also be banned from advertising through celebrities and using messages that portray gambling as a path to financial success.

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