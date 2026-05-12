Controversial organized crime prosecutor Islam Abazi moved today to stop the investigation into the massive procurement of oil for heating and for energy generation during the early stages of the Ukraine war. The 160 million EUR contract went to a company linked to DUI member of Parliament Ismail Jahoski, and Abazi was appointed under strong influence from DUI leader Ali Ahmeti.

The announcement was made by prosecutor Katerina Kolarevik, who works for Abazi, and who told the press today that they do not have sufficient evidence for the investigation. The charges were filed against Asmir Jahoski – Ismail’s son, and 13 other individuals from the companies that made the procurement, as well Vasko Kovacevski, former head of the ESM/ELEM state energy company that used the oil to generate electricity. Besides isseus with the legality of the procurement, Jahoski was also accused of purchasing oil that is harmful to public health.

Islam Abazi is Ali Ahmeti’s neighbor in the village of Zajas. He is now playing the role that was assigned to him and doing the bidding of Filipce, Ahmeti and Zaev. The process is stopped. Kovacevski, who is a fugitive, is now free. Trust in our judiciary that was at 2 percent will now go down to 1 percent, thanks to prosecutors like Abazi, said Deputy Parliament Speaker Antonio Milososki. VMRO-DPMNE called on Abazi to resign immediately and make room for actual professionals to carry the work of prosecution.