Sela renames his party Albanian League

Ziadin Sela announced that his party will rename as Albanian League. Sela and Arben Taravari were in a feud and split the Alliance of Albanians party, and both were claiming the name, but Taravari won out in court.

We will not be passive and withdrawn as our rights are being violated. We will respond with political activity. Our first task is to for sub-branches of the party, said Sela, who is toying with the idea of joining the ruling coalition, even though he was running together with DUI at the local elections.