Large shopping center opens in Gevgelija, on the highway to Greece

Mega Shopping Park, a large shopping center in Gevgelija, was opened today. The Greek investment spans 20,000 square meters and is situated close to the highway leading to the Bogorodica – Evzoni border crossing.

The opening of this shopping center represents added value to the economy in Gevgelija and will become a site for all transit passengers going through Macedonia, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski who attended the opening ceremony.

It’s estimated that about 10 million tourists from all over the Balkans cross through Gevgelija each year on their way to Greece and the center will offer various amenities to them.