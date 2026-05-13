Mickoski: we are ready for elections any time, but we are focused on the reforms

The coalition between VMRO-DPMNE, VLEN and ZNAM is functioning exceptionally well. After all, this is also proven by the citizens in the elections. As a government, we want the next elections to be in the regular term and to be held in 2028, but as a party and Government, we are ready for elections to be held at any time and to win those elections, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today.

The issue of when the next general elections will take place was raised after Mickoski made a comment that the elections are coming soon – meaning in 2028. The Prime Minister today said that VMRO-DPMNE is always ready to run for elections, but, as he emphasizes, their goal this year is to focus on the delivery related to the EU reform agenda, and as he emphasized, they are doing that.

This morning, before I came here, together with my colleagues from the Government, we had a coordination meeting with the Director of the Directorate-General for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement of the European Commission, Geert Jan Kopman, and I can say that we had an exceptionally good meeting. As a result, there will be delivery, which, from the bottom, I will say again, which we inherited, will lead us to be shoulder to shoulder with the so-called “front runner” and that is good. We will continue in that direction. Next week we have arranged a new meeting because the reporting period, which ends at the end of June, we want to try to reach 95 percent implementation. That is something that no one has done. I expect that we will realize that as a Government, ​​said Mickoski.

That, he says, is one of the reasons why this year as a Government they say they are committed to reforms.

As a Government, we are in favor of having regular parliamentary elections, which will be held in the spring of 2028, but as VMRO-DPMNE, and as a Government, we are ready to have parliamentary elections at any time and to win those elections, emphasized the Prime Minister. the Prime Minister in response to a journalist’s question.