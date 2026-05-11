New Bulgarian Foreign Minister was one of the creators of the “French proposal”

Macedonian Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski said today that he still hadn’t met with his new Bulgarian counterpart – Vesislava Petrova Camova. Mucunski is in Brussels where he said that he had just a minute long exchange of remarks with Petrova, as he did with many other foreign ministers who were present at the Council.

Petrova said that she had a nice first meeting with Mucunski and urged Macedonia to meet the Bulgarian demands that should unlock the opening of the EU accession talks. Petrova also used the term “Northmacedonian” to refer to the Macedonian side, which Mucunski objected to today.

I want to remind that using the term “Northmacedonian” to refer to the Macedonian people is incorrect and inappropriate. The Macedonians are Macedonians. It’s not a matter of politics but os basic respect for the identity and the dignity of a people, said Mucunski.

Petrova – Camova was Deputy Foreign Minister in the Kiril Petkov Government and in 2022 she was directly involved in preparing the so-called French proposal. This led to the blockade of Macedonia’s EU integration as it imposed a unilateral demand that Macedonia must include the Bulgarian minority in its Constitution. The proposal also opens Macedonia to likely additional Bulgarian demands as soon as this initial request is met.