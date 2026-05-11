Nikoloski: the Ohrid – Kicevo highway will be a technological marvel

Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that the Ohrid – Kicevo highway will finally be completed by the end of the year and that some of the engineering solutions that are used in it will be a technological marvel.

We have resolved the erosive sections of the route, that blocked the construction overall, with so-called galleries. There are 14 galleries along the route that create a safe highway, that will be the core of the economy of the western part of the country, said Nikoloski.

Nikoloski, who visited the construction sites on Corridor 8 along with Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and Koce Trajanovski – the head of the Macedonian Roads company, said that there is intensive work on-going on the Tetovo – Gostivar and Gostivar – Bukojcani highways as well.

I’m proud that in the third quarter of last year, construction grew by 21 percent, and by 16.7 percent in the fourth quarter. We expect strong results in Q1 of 2026, as well as to see the rate continue through the year”, added Nikoloski.