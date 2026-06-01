Dairy companies sold watered down products or products with vegetable fat

A dozen dairy companies, both domestic and dealing in imports from Serbia and other countries, have been found to sell products with lower milk ratios than listed. In some instances, the products labelled as dairy contained fats from vegetable origin, allegedly palm oil.

Republika and a number of media outlets received the list of the companies. This includes Milkom, Zlatibor, Bela Farm, Produkt Brand, Tetovska Mlekara and Mavrovo who had lower milk fat content in their cheeses, both made domestically and imported from Serbia. The Gjorgjievi dairy farm had lower milk fat content and protein in its goat cheese. The Nord Milk dairy company had vegetable fats in its product that was marked as sour cream with peppers.