SDSM closed its social media accounts for comments

The SDSM party decided to close its social media accounts for comments from the citizens. The move by the struggling opposition party comes amid growing internal divisions and several statements that put it on the spotlight.

Its leader Venko Filipce said that he sees no attempts from Bulgaria to dispute the Macedonian national identity. Previously, party official Rubin Zemon disparaged the historic role of Goce Delcev in the Macedonian national awakening. Both comments were badly received even by its strong supporters.

SDSM said that it has made this decision in order to “fight against the factory of lies by VMRO-DPMNE”.