DUI threatens violence over the law on ethnic quota hiring

After DUI party official Bujar Osmani said that the adoption of the new law on fair ethnic representation should be stopped by force – if necessary – Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski replied that he expects this type of rhetoric from DUI.

Bujar Osmani’s threats show the true intent. The law was approved by the Venice Commission and meets all international criteria. About his statement, I expect that is some folklore that we will be hearing from them in the coming period. But, we have an agreement in the coalition, the draft law was sent to Parliament and I expect that it will be approved soon, said Mickoski.

The law changes the much abused administrative rules for preferential hiring of ethnic minorities in the public sector with clearer requirements for the same practice.