VLEN unites into a single party

VLEN/VREDI, the Albanian coalition that is part of the ruling majority, today unified into a single party. A congress held in Skopje included over 850 delegates from the five parties that make up VLEN, who united to unseat DUI which has long dominated Albanian politics in Macedonia.

Even though the differences did not dissapear, we united our forces in the service of a greater goal – to put an end to the long stagnation and to open a new chapter for the Albanians in Macedonia. This was not an easy alliance, but it was necessary. We managed to put behind us a chapter that had the institutions burdened by scandals and justice was used as a weapon to silence the opponents. This chapter of history needed to be closed, which took courage, said Izet Mexhiti, who is co-leader of the VLEN party, along with Bilal Kasami.

Kasami promised that VLEN will bring calmer, serious, institutional politics with accountability toward the citizens. “We don’t need politics of arguments. The Albanians need a policy that builds, plans and thinks beyond the mandate. We are a party of the right center. We put forward our clear values”, said Kasami.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, who has long supporter the VLEN coalition, attended the congress, as did Luciano Boci, Vice President of the Democratic Party of Albania.