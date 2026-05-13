A full reconstruction of the 8th of September hospital in Skopje was finalized today, after a 12 million EUR investment that was made part of the agreement with the Turkish TAV company. The funds were used to fully reconstruct the operating rooms, the intensive care ward, the administrative section, the roof and other sections of the large former military hospital. Also, photovoltaic panels were added to the roof.

It is truly a special feeling when a major project is completed, and today we are completing a project that is of great importance not only for the city of Skopje, but also for the entire country. Patients from all over Macedonia come to this hospital every day seeking top-notch healthcare services. This is a top-notch healthcare institution. With this complete reconstruction, the best healthcare conditions will definitely be found in “8-mi Septemvri”, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski who attended the opening ceremony along with Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.