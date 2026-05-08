Mickoski invites Radev to visit Macedonia

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today invited newly elected Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev to visit Macedonia.

I see no reason not to invite him. Let’s consider this an invitation, said Mickoski when asked by the press if he would extend such an invitation.

As President, Radev was a hardliner in the historic dispute in which Bulgaria has blocked Macedonia from opening its EU accession talks.

Mickoski said that he does not expect the relations between the two countries to become worse after Radev’s election, but pointed to his earlier statement that he said that he does not expect relations to improve. “So long as there are sellouts in SDSM, who kneel and give away Macedonian national interests, I do not expect improvement. They should stand with us and fight for the Macedonian national interests, but instead, they chose to kneel over there for a few pieces of silver”, said Mickoski.

His comment comes after SDSM leader Venko Filipce used his letter of congratulations to Radev to badmouth the Macedonian Government. In his letter, Filipce said that Macedonia, sadly, has a criminal group in power that is creating artificial conflicts with the neighbors. Instead of calling out Bulgaria for vetoing Macedonia, Filipce insists that it’s Macedonia which is blocking its own EU integration.