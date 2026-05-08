Parliament adopts changes to the law on state prosecutors

The Parliament today adopted changes to the law on state prosecutors. With 64 votes in favor against 15 opposed, the Parliament approved the changes that are part of the EU reform program.

The law was sent to the Venice Commission and received its positive opinion. It contains all recommendations made by the European institutions, said Alen Dereban, Deputy Justice Minister.

The changes improve the independence and transparency in the work of the Prosecutorial Council and the prosecution in general, makes changes to the selection of the Council members, improves the transparency of its work and allows for remedies during administrative disputes.