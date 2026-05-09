Mickoski: we won’t haggle with our identity and dignity for personal or political gains

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski spoke today at the ceremony to mark May 9th – Victory Day over Fascism and Europe Day. In his remarks, the Prime Minister said that “Europe is our only path and that our homeland has and there is no other possible future and chance for prosperity other than integration into the European Union”.

Mickoski stressed that he does not see Europe only as geography and that Europe should be a set of values, and that we must discuss permanent solutions that will allow us to move forward and not solutions that will leave great burdens to our descendants. He reiterated that “haggling with our identity, haggling with our dignity in exchange for personal or political benefits, will never work”.

We believed in it and still believe that Europe is our only path. Our homeland has no other future and chance for success than integration into the European Union. But, let’s not kid ourselves – there is also a bitter experience of many rejections, obstacles and unreasonable disputes on this path of ours. It is strongly and deeply frustrating when principles are violated precisely on the backs of those who seek principles and a fair chance. Just as it is discouraging the indifference of much larger states towards these unjust episodes of our people and state, said Mickoski.

Europe, he emphasized, is a belief in human dignity, in democracy, in the rule of law, in respect for diversity and in the right of every people to freely walk its own path.

I also understand that Europe is once again facing challenges today. Wars, divisions, radicalism, economic uncertainty and a crisis of confidence. At a time when the language of hate is heard again, it is our duty to be the voice of reason, stability and unity. We must talk and try, because only in this way can we reach solutions. But not solutions that will leave great burdens on our descendants, but permanent solutions that will allow us to move forward, Mickoski emphasized.