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11.05.2026
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Monday, 11 May 2026

Mickoski visits the Macedonian village of Tuminec in Albania

Macedonia

10.05.2026

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski visited Tuminec, one of the larger ethnic Macedonian villages in the area of Mala Prespa, in Albania.

Macedonia today, above all, needs unification. We must unite over our national interests, the future of our children and the respect for our history and national dignity. Our heroes were not divided when they defended freedom. They all stood behind one name – Macedonia, said Mickoski.

The Prime Minister unveiled a monument to the fighters from the area who gave their lives for Macedonia.

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