Nikoloski: Ryanair made excessive demands

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that the conditions put forward by Ryanair are unacceptable and this company will not enter the Macedonian market. Nikoloski said that the Irish no-frills airliner asked for 25 EUR in subsidies per seat and preferential treatment at the airports, including cancellation of existing lines.

I don’t think that they are a good option for the Macedonian market. We are currently paying 9 EUR in subsidies at the Skopje airport and 12 at the Ohrid airport. These are among the higher subsidy rates you can find in the market, and it is not a coincidence that we addd 28 new destinations in less than two years of our Government, said Nikoloski.