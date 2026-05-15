Mickoski: EU reforms are not just in amending the Constitution

The reforms are not just amending the Constitution. We are focused on fundamental issues, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, speaking to the press in Kicevo.

Mickoski said that he had a meeting with the European Commission official in charge of the reform process, and said that he is an optimist that Macedonia will deliver on most of the outstanding topics whose deadline ends in the summer. One issue is the electoral code, that should include the participation of the opposition parties.

I hope that reason will prevail with them, that they will return to the working group, and we will adopt the reform law together, said Mickoski, accusing SDSM of continuing to advance Bulgarian interests in Macedonia, as they push for amending of the Constitution in line with the Bulgarian demands. “But there forms are not just in the Constitution. The proof of whether you are in favor of Europe is not just in having the Bulgarians in the Constitution, but in far more fundamental things that we will complete”.