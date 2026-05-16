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17.05.2026
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Sunday, 17 May 2026

Finance Ministry extends measures meant to protect living standards

Economy

16.05.2026

Finance Minister Gordana Dimitrieska – Kocoska announced that the measures meant to protect living standards will remain in place until June 1st.

Our Government and this Ministry of Finance ensured stability and predictability, reduced inflationary pressures, supported the economy and preserved the standard of living of citizens, said Dimitrieska – Kocoska.

The Government points out that the extension of measures is meant to soften the economic blows to households and companies, especially in conditions of unstable energy prices and global economic uncertainties.

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