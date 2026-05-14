EU Ambassador to Macedonia sees faster pace of reforms

European Union Ambassador to Macedonia Michalis Rokas agreed that Macedonia has sped up its reforms as the deadlines to write the next progress report are approaching.

Rokas said that the report will be finished by September, but June is the final deadline for steps that can be undertaken by the Government. According to the Ambassador, this report will show progress, compared to the previous report. He urged the Government to achieve progress in several areas, while noting that, compared to the lat report, reforms are speeding up.